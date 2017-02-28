Mom sentenced for telling girls to recant incest reports

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings mother has been given a three-year suspended prison sentence after prosecutors said she told her daughters to recant their statements that their father sexually abused them.



The Billings Gazette reports the woman was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to witness tampering.



Court records say the woman told the girls to stop lying and that nothing happened to them.



The girls' father was convicted of sexually abusing them when they were younger than 12. He was sentenced in December to 100 years in prison for incest.



He must serve at least 25 years before he is eligible for parole. He maintained his innocence at his sentencing hearing.



The Associated Press is not identifying the parents to avoid identifying victims of sexual abuse.

