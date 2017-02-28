Mom sentenced for telling girls to recant incest reports - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mom sentenced for telling girls to recant incest reports

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings mother has been given a three-year suspended prison sentence after prosecutors said she told her daughters to recant their statements that their father sexually abused them.
    
The Billings Gazette reports the woman was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to witness tampering.
    
Court records say the woman told the girls to stop lying and that nothing happened to them.
    
The girls' father was convicted of sexually abusing them when they were younger than 12. He was sentenced in December to 100 years in prison for incest.
    
He must serve at least 25 years before he is eligible for parole. He maintained his innocence at his sentencing hearing.
    
The Associated Press is not identifying the parents to avoid identifying victims of sexual abuse.
___
    
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.