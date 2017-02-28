Mom sentenced for telling girls to recant incest reports

Construction on the new "Glacier Town Center" off of Highway 93 in Kalispell is on schedule.
Construction on the new "Glacier Town Center" off of Highway 93 in Kalispell is on schedule.
With all the alternative vacation rentals, are services like Airbnb or Vacation Rental by Owner threatening local hotels and Inns in the area?
With all the alternative vacation rentals, are services like Airbnb or Vacation Rental by Owner threatening local hotels and Inns in the area?
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us that 53 year old Sharon Wyman from Bigfork has been identified as the victim in a single vehicle roll over that occurred Tuesday May 30th.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us that 53 year old Sharon Wyman from Bigfork has been identified as the victim in a single vehicle roll over that occurred Tuesday May 30th.
Sheriff Chuck Curry says while some evidence may have been washed away by the water, crucial parts to the case like identification and finger prints are saved by modern technology.
Sheriff Chuck Curry says while some evidence may have been washed away by the water, crucial parts to the case like identification and finger prints are saved by modern technology.
With high snow pack and warmer weather the Flathead River in Columbia Falls is approaching minor flooding.
With high snow pack and warmer weather the Flathead River in Columbia Falls is approaching minor flooding.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.
Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Kremlin says Russia is committed to the Paris climate change accords. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia "thinks highly" of the accords and there is no alternative to it.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Kremlin says Russia is committed to the Paris climate change accords. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia "thinks highly" of the accords and there is no alternative to it.
The search continues for the 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Se?liš Ksanka Qlispe? Dam in Polson early Wednesday afternoon.
The search continues for the 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Se?liš Ksanka Qlispe? Dam in Polson early Wednesday afternoon.
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.