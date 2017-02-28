Dollars & Sense: Getting your security deposit back

Moving in and out of a rental home or apartment can be pretty stressful and writing a big security deposit check doesn't help. Better business Bureau's Dan Buchta has a few tips to make sure you see that money again.

"Property Management complaints are usually in the top 10 we receive at the BBB. Very often, it is a dispute between the tenant and landlord about the security deposit money. Getting your deposit back primarily comes down to knowing your rights, clear communication with your landlord, and taking good care of the property you’re renting," he says.

One complaint he often hears is renters feeling they're charged an excessive amount for cleaning.

How can that be prevented?

"When doing your walk through, pay attention to how clean each room is. Note excessive dust, dirt, stains on flooring, markings on walls, and dirt and grime on appliances. Make sure both you and your landlord initial those remarks on the Statement of Condition," he says. "The standard for cleaning is to bring the rental back up to the condition it was in when you initially rented it. Cleaning is one of the bigger areas of deductions on security deposits, so be brutally honest while doing your walk through as you should expect the same from your landlord when you move out."

If there is a dispute, there are resources available.

The Department of Justice Office of Consumer Protection website has a summary and a direct link to the Montana Residential Landlord and Tenant Act as well as other resources for legal help.

Also, the Montana Landlords Association has a wealth of resources for both tenants and landlords.