Identity of Kalispell woman released in fatal bus, SUV crash

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Law enforcement have released the identity of the woman killed in Monday's bus and SUV collision

Cheryl Ann Brown, 56, died in the vehicle that she was driving northbound when it hit a southbound Ronan school bus. This happened just north of Ronan at Lakes corner on us 93.  

Cheryl Ann Brown lived in Kalispell MT area.    

The Passenger male in this vehicle was treated and released at a local hospital .    

Witnesses questioned say the passengers were on their way from the Hamilton basketball tournament.

MHP Sergeant Paul Pfau says the vehicle didn't appear to have lost control.

Alcohol was present in the vehicle. MHP are awaiting toxicology reports and the accident is still under investigation. 

