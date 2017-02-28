King Cake's a hot item for Missoula bakery on Fat Tuesday

One of the most popular ways, and probably the tastiest too, to celebrate Fat Tuesday and wrap up the Mardi Gras season hits the shelves of one Missoula business. What better way to indulge before lent begins than fattening up with some cake.

The Black Cat Bake Shop is one of the only places in town you can get a traditional King Cake. Owner Jack Wich says they are getting an order every half hour.

King Cakes is a Mardi Gras staple that comes from the tradition of baking a cake to honor the three kings who traveled to see baby Jesus. Its been a tradition in New Orleans since the 1870's, but didn't gain popularity in Missoula until 2014.

Black Cat is going onto their 4th year and Wich says each year their orders double. He expects to make over 100 cakes this year.

They've been available since January, but Tuesday is the big final push. Wich says he will see lots of returning customers.

"Once they catch on that you're doing it, it becomes a tradition. They take this to the office party, everybody gets a kick out of it. Next year they buy another one or somebody buys one for their office party and it just kinda expands by word of mouth," says Wich.

Wich captures all the tackiness, yet deliciousness that makes this popular in New Orleans. The oval shape symbolizes unity of faiths. It's then decorated with the three colors of Mardi Gras, purple, gold and green, and topped with traditional tokens and beads.

Every King Cake has a baby hidden inside representing baby Jesus. The person who finds it is supposed to have luck for a year and buy next years King Cake.