We have a few rays of sunshine east of the Continental Divide this morning. Out west, we're waking up to frosty roads and cloudy skies. Several weak disturbances will move across Montana continuing our on/off snowfall. Over the next four days, we could see 1-5” of new snow in the valleys and several feet up at Glacier Nat’l Park. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 31°/14° Butte: 30°/16° Kalispell: 37°/30° Missoula: 34°/25°