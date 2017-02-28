UPDATE: Reserve Street re-opened in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Reserve Street re-opened in Missoula

MISSOULA -

UPDATE: Reserve Street is now open to traffic in both directions following an early morning car crash involving a semi truck and a small passenger vehicle. 

Missoula police say the accident happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The passenger vehicle was headed northbound when it hit a patch of ice and swerved into the southbound lane. It was stuck head-on by the semi truck. 

Both vehicles were driven by lone adult males. The man in the passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. 

100 gallons of diesel fuel were leaked during the accident.Both Missoula City Street Department and the health department were on scene to help with the clean-up. 

An accident snarls the morning commute in Missoula.

Reserve Street is closed in both directions between 3rd Street and River Road as crews work to clear the accident. 

No serious injuries were reported in the collision between a semi and a small vehicle. Traffic is being diverted down River Road until the accident is cleared. 

