UPDATE: Reserve Street re-opened in Missoula

UPDATE: Reserve Street is now open to traffic in both directions following an early morning car crash involving a semi truck and a small passenger vehicle.

Missoula police say the accident happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The passenger vehicle was headed northbound when it hit a patch of ice and swerved into the southbound lane. It was stuck head-on by the semi truck.

Both vehicles were driven by lone adult males. The man in the passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

100 gallons of diesel fuel were leaked during the accident.Both Missoula City Street Department and the health department were on scene to help with the clean-up.

