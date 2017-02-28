Grizzly Sports Report, 2-27-17

Three Montanans Part of Ten Person Volleyball Class
Trevor Pepin has kept himself busy after high school, as he joined the military.
Griz fans and coaches were welcomed inside the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls for the annual Coaches' Barbecue. Bob Stitt, Shannon Schweyen and Travis Decuire and other athletic department members had a chance to meet their Central Montana supporters.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us that 53 year old Sharon Wyman from Bigfork has been identified as the victim in a single vehicle roll over that occurred Tuesday May 30th.
Sheriff Chuck Curry says while some evidence may have been washed away by the water, crucial parts to the case like identification and finger prints are saved by modern technology.
With high snow pack and warmer weather the Flathead River in Columbia Falls is approaching minor flooding.
With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.
OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State put runners on first and second in ninth inning but No. 8 Stanford turned away the rally to post a 5-3 victory at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday afternoon. The Cougars (24-28, 10-19 Pac-12) put runners on with one out in the ninth but the Cardinal (39-14, 20-9 Pac) ended the game with a strikeout and groundout.
STOCKTON, Calif.--A host of scouts came out to Friday's WCC Championships game between top-seeded Gonzaga and second-seed Loyola Marymount to see LMU starter Cory Abbott Friday afternoon, but it was Gonzaga starter Justin Vernia who stole the show as he powered the Zags to a 3-1 win and a berth in the tournament title game.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
Multiple agencies are reporting to an incident at a dam in Polson where a man has fallen into the river.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police report one person is dead in a crash on Highway 53 in Rathdrum Wednesday night. Details are limited Wednesday, but the crash involved a semi and a car. Highway 53 is blocked while emergency crews continue to investigate the crash.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a man in Flathead Lake on Monday. The body had been discovered by boaters about 1.5 miles offshore from the mouth of the Flathead River.
With high snow pack and warmer weather the Flathead River in Columbia Falls is approaching minor flooding.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
