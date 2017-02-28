Grizzly Sports Report, 2-27-17

PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

SAN FRANCISCO – Six Washington State baseball student-athletes received Pac-12 Conference All-Academic accolades, conference commissioner Larry Scott announced Tuesday. To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and be a starter or significant contributor.

UW Athletics SEATTLE— Sixth seeded Washington punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series with a 2-1 victory over 11th seeded Utah on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium. UW Athletics SEATTLE— Sixth seeded Washington punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series with a 2-1 victory over 11th seeded Utah on Sunday at Husky Softball Stadium.

Gonzaga Athletics STOCKTON, Calif.—The Gonzaga baseball team lost two games to BYU Saturday, falling in the West Coast Conference Championships at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Game One: No. 3 BYU 10, No. 1 Gonzaga 3 The Cougars forced the winner-take-all nightcap by jumping out to an early lead in game one. They scored four in the bottom half of the first inning on four hits. The first two batters reached via a pair of tough infield singles, and then Tanner Chauncey br...