UPDATE: Meeting held to discuss uranium in Whitehall's water supply

UPDATE: A meeting in Whitehall addresses the abnormal levels of uranium in the town's water supply.

Members of the Department of Environmental Quality on Monday night outlined the possible long-term health risks from drinking the water.

Lyle Meeks with NCI Engineering tells ABC FOX Montana that environmental quality experts said the health risks associated with drinking the town's water are not acute, but long-term.

He says that if a person drank two liters of water per day for 70 years that they would have a one in 10,000 chance of developing health problems.

But the bottom line, according to Meeks, is that the water quality is in violation of the EPA's standard of uranium concentration, and the problem needs to be fixed.

The least expensive way to fix the problem would be to do a groundwater study in order to find an existing well with an already-better water quality and lower uranium levels and replace those well not in accordance.

The next alternative would be to build a uranium treatment plant to treat the water.

In Whitehall, a meeting will be held to address levels of uranium in the town's water supply.

On the agenda, the chance to talk about the possible health risks from drinking the water long term and solution to this problem.

Town officials said one solution they are looking at is maybe investing into a new well, that would provide uranium free water.

The levels of uranium were discovered in the water June 2015, according to Whitehall Mayor Dale Davis.

Davis said every three months, residents are notified if the levels have changed and where they stand currently.

He also said the uranium is being found in the rocks and soil and that it’s natural.

Davis said residents can drink the water and doesn't want residents to panic.

"It's like you have to drink half a gallon a day for 70 years to have any major effects,” said Davis.

Davis said the meeting will include details about possible health risks from drinking the water long term.

Also, the meeting will be providing helpful information and answering any questions residents have about the uranium issues.