Driver connected to fatal DUI held on bond

A Missoula woman appeared in court Monday afternoon, facing multiple felonies in a hit-and-run fatal accident that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday night, Missoula police report they arrested 32-year-old Emily Levens, after they say she ran over 31-year-old Benno Bigback Jr near the intersection of Mount Avenue and Hollis Street.

Bigback died due to blunt force injuries from the crash.

Missoula's County Coroner determined on Monday that the incident was in fact an accident.

Levens appeared in court Monday afternoon, via a video transmission from the Missoula detention center, in front of several of Bigback's family and friends.

Levens faces charges of Vehicular Homicide while Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Suspended, and Leaving the Scene, among others.

Levens' representative requested she be released on her own recognizance, but instead her bail was set for $50,000.

Police Sergeant Travis Welsh last weekend there were 12 DUI arrests total in Missoula - the highest number he says he's ever seen.

"Its definitely not usual for that high of a number, and I can't say that we have seen numbers for the weekend steadily climbing. Typically they hover around a pretty steady number of arrests, given our tactics and our resources in the patrol division," Welsh said.

While this particular weekend was an extended holiday, Welsh says there's no indication as to the reason behind the sudden uptick.