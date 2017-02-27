Parents react to fatal SUV, bus crash

Following a bus crash that killed the driver of the other vehicle, parents are expressing their gratitude their children weren't seriously injured.

Ginny Simmons had three kids on the bus with her youngest hitting her face on the seat as a result of the accident.

"My middle son tried to make it sound like it was going to be okay... I knew it wasn't okay when they had so much of the highway blocked off. It was very nerve wracking," she said.

Ronan students that were involved with the crash can seek counseling at their school if needed.

Montana Highway Patrol Officers are investigating what lead to the incident but Officer Zach Miller says he doesn't believe it was weather related.