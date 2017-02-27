Montana House rejects bill to allow guns in schools

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana House has voted down a proposal to allow guns in schools.



Fifteen Republicans joined 41 Democrats Monday to reject the bill in a 56-44 vote.



The measure by Republican Rep. Seth Berglee of Joliet would have allowed full-time school employees who meet certain shooting standards to carry concealed weapons on school property.



Berglee said during the half-hour debate that an average school shooting lasts only three minutes, and the only person who would be able to respond is a person at the school.



Lawmakers who voted against the bill noted that their constituents have been vocal in their opposition.



Democratic Rep. Moffie Funk of Helena says 1,189 people contacted lawmakers about the bill by phone or through the Legislature's messaging system, with 1,109 people against it and 80 for it.

