United Airlines expands flight from Glacier Park International Airport

United Airlines announces that beginning July 1 and running through September 5, they will offer round-trip daily service from Glacier Park International Airport to San Francisco, CA.

Additionally, two of the four weekly flights to Denver, CO during the summer will see an upgrade from United Express to United Airlines, increasing flight capacity to approximately 128 passengers.

“This is great news for citizens, businesses, and visitors,” said Joe Unterreiner, president of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce. “Research indicates that nonresidents arriving by air stay longer and spend more than visitors traveling by other means to Montana. Summer daily service to San Francisco and upgraded equipment to Denver and Chicago on United are will be a boost to our visitation and business economy. The addition of this service, without guaranteed revenue incentives, indicates the confidence and potential with which United Airlines views this market.”

According to the release from United Airlines, the new flight to San Francisco, CA is the only expanded domestic service in Montana.