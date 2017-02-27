Report: Interior law enforcement chief 'unprofessional' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Report: Interior law enforcement chief 'unprofessional'

By Associated Press

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department's inspector general says the agency's law enforcement director "demonstrated a pattern of unprofessional behavior" by touching and hugging female employees and making flirtatious remarks.
    
A report issued Monday says that Tim Lynn, Interior's director of law enforcement and security, acted inappropriately toward at least six female employees. The report says Lynn acknowledged touching the employees but said he had not meant to make anyone uncomfortable.
    
The report follows allegations that sexual harassment, bullying and other misconduct are rampant at national parks across the country, including at iconic sites such as Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon.
    
Superintendents at Yosemite and the Grand Canyon retired last year after allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct at the parks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

