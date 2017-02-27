Police serve search warrants to 2 Anaconda basketball players

Hamilton Police have served search warrants for the two boys reportedly involved in the sexual assault from Feb 17. The Anaconda High School players have not been arrested or pressed with charges at this time according to a police press release.

Last week the boys were removed from the team following the accusations.

As of this Monday, police have obtained statements, collected evidence and seized items.

The investigation is ongoing into the alleged sexual assault of a minor. Once the investigation is concluded, Hamilton Police will submit the case to the Ravalli County Attorney's Office for review and consideration.