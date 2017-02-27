Identification release from pedestrian fatal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Identification release from pedestrian fatal

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the man who was killed Friday night near Mount Avenue and Hollis.

Benno Bigback Jr, 31, of Missoula, died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries. 

 The City of Missoula Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

