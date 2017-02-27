1 dead in collision between SUV, bus in Ronan

The vehicle had two passengers: the female driver and a male. The woman was killed in the crash; both had seat belts on.

The bus was heading to the school.

Weather might have been a factor, but law enforcement is still investigating according to MHP.

RONAN, Mont. (AP) - The driver of a sport utility vehicle died after the SUV collided with a school bus on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ronan.



Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Miller says he did not believe any of the children on the bus suffered major injuries in the crash, which happened at about 8 a.m. Monday. He did not know how many children were on the bus.



Miller says the SUV was northbound when it drifted into the southbound lane and into the path of the bus. The bus driver was unable to avoid the collision.



The victim's name has not been released.

