Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Bridger Range

Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Bridger Range


By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is issuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Bridger Range.

Heavy snowfall and strong wind over the last 36 hours has created a HIGH avalanche danger on all slopes.

Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely today.

Avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones should be avoided.

