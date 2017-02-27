Missoula woman allegedly attack boyfriend with machete - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula woman allegedly attack boyfriend with machete

EAST MISSOULA -

Jamie Clark, a Missoula woman, is facing charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a machete. On Feb. 24, a Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy responded to Ole's Gas Station in East Missoula for a disturbance report. 

There he spoke with the alleged victim. 

The deputy noticed a small cut on the right side of his nose and dried blood around the boyfriend's mouth.

As the boyfriend tells it, Clark had not been home for several days before returning around 4:00 am. He says she became angry when she couldn't find her stereo and started throwing candles and glass jars at him. The boyfriend sat on the couch when Clark allegedly approached him with a machete and hit him several times. 

The man said he covered his head and torso as he was struck. At this point the boyfriend says that he tried to get control of Clark and threw her to the couch. According to the affidavit, Clark then chased him into the kitchen and outside. 

Now outside, the boyfriend told law enforcement that he was hit so many times the machete handle broke and after reentering the house Clark started to punch him in the face. 

Law enforcement photographed his injuries which included  large welt on his left arm and similar injuries on his back. 

Clark is facing two counts for assault with a weapon, a felony, and partner or family member assault, a misdemeanor. 

The first count is punishable by 20 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. The second count is punishable by no less than 24 hours or more than one year in a detention facility and/or a fine not less that $100 or more than $1,000.

