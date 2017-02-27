Kettlehouse amphitheater to announce first artists to perform there

A music hub is being built along the Blackfoot River in Bonner that promises to bring some big names to the area. On Monday, the owners of the amphitheater will make the first announcement of artists performing there this summer.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater doesn't look like much right now, but a big pile of dirt. Come mid July, thousands will fill its seats.

Kettlehouse Brewing Co and the owner of the Wilma and Top Hat lounge are teaming up to open the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, a 4,000 person outdoor venue. It's expected to bring 12-15 artists per year.

Top Hat and Wilma owner, Nick Checota, says they are right on track with their schedule and will have the first concert on July 16th. Excavation is done and they are ready to pour concrete.

Many people in the community say they're really excited.

"I think it's going to bring in a bunch of people from out of town in and it will bring all this different big music names in eventually as they get word of this amazing place in Missoula, Montana. I think the owners are going to do a great job with it because I loved the Kettlehouse, I love the top hat, I love the Wilma, so the collaboration is amazing."

The announcement of who will be performing will be at 10 Monday morning.

