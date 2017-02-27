UPDATE: Whitefish water restored after water main break

Whitefish experiences "catastrophic" water main break - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

WHITEFISH -

WHITEFISH- Those with the City of Whitefish say a water main has been repaired and water services to the town have been restored.

According to the City Manager... although water main repairs were completed late Monday afternoon, road work continues to allow safe passage on Baker Avenue. 

The release also says It is expected that Baker Avenue will reopen to traffic later Tuesday, however significant repairs will be required later this year to restore the roadway to its original condition. 

Whitefish experienced a "catastrophic" water man break early Monday morning leaving a significant portion of the city with no water or low water pressure.

The break occurred in one of the lowest elevations of town. Whitefish City Manager Adam Hammett says crews are working to isolate the break, but ice and snow is hindering efforts. 

Hammett says the water department is asking that residents with water pressure make every effort to conserve water to allow the system to refill and pressurize. 

