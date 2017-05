WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect through most of central and western Montana, but a few will be expiring soon. Expect more light snow today and tonight, but not much accumulation, except on a few mountain passes. A second round of accumulating snow should be arriving later this week. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 27°/17° Butte: 26°/4° Kalispell: 31°/17° Missoula: 31°/19°