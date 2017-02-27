BSDFF closes out with "Trumped" doc

Closing night of Missoula’s 14th Annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival wrapped with a film highlighting “the Greatest Political Upset of All Time.”

“Trumped” treated viewers to behind-the-scenes footage of the 2016 campaign trail, from the Showtime Network team that also created the series “The Circus,” a non-partisan look at the 2016 Presidential election.

"It's a very quick turnaround film, because we just had this election in November, and Trump just took office in January, and now we're experiencing the beginning of his time in office,” said Rachel Gregg with the Big Sky Film Institute. “It just premiered at Sundance Film Festival, and is making it's way into the festival circuit now."

While the film’s unique, one of a kind nature certainly makes it a candidate to close out the Festival, Gregg said it was also a late addition due to time issues facing the previously slated film, American Jihad, another Showtime film, which examines the story of radicalizing young men in the United States.

Gregg said she is hopeful the documentary can be cycled into a future Big Sky project in the near future.