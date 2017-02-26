Owner of Butte Cobras & Fuel Fitness and wife survive plane crash

Owner of Butte Cobras & Fuel Fitness and his wife walk away with only minor injuries after their plane's turbo gave out crashing near Stevensville Airport.

Michael Burks and his wife Kiomi Burks said it's a miracle that they only walked away with scratches and stitches from their private plane, Thursday afternoon.

Burks was piloting a Beech 36 Bonanza aircraft and felt confident flying it after an extensive inspection.

The couple was heading to Mardi Gras, which was a vacation they planned for nine months.

They were going to fly their private plane to Arizona then head to New Orleans, according to Burks.

He added they took off from Stevensville airport then quickly everything went wrong with the plane.

Burks said the plane started to descend. He added there was a house east of the airport and they were directly heading towards it. The goal was to turn the plane away and land on the grass.

Burks said when they were crashing he was focused on surviving and landing safely.

"When you're going straight down at 120 mph fear of death is obviously there. Most of all, it's just trying to straighten it out and pull up the nose. When we did hit, we thankfully didn’t cartwheel and thank God,” said Burks.

Burks said his plane is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Even after the crash, Burks said he still wants to fly again.