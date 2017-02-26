Butte Officers will conduct compliance checks at local establishments

This month, bars and liquor stores will be under investigation by Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement to make sure they are following the legal drinking age laws.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said all businesses during these checks should continue their normal day-to-day duties.

Lester said this is their way of preventing underage drinking from happening.

In fact, the Butte Brewery Company believes they may have been inspected by police last night.

"Clearly an underage individual who came in with an underage I.D and we had to dismiss him. When he exited the building, we saw him get into a black SUV which potentially could be a police vehicle,” said Brandon Schuff, Butte Brewing Co. Bartender.

Besides a possible surprise check up by officers, Lester believes these checks will go smoothly.

“We are planning to make a large number of compliance checks in the coming days. I don’t really anticipate any issues because our alcohol retailers are good about checking identification. If there is an underage sale, a citation will be issued, but I’m hoping for 100% compliance,” said Lester.

It’s unknown right now to when the law enforcement will end their investigation.