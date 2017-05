Looks like more snow on this Academy Award Sunday. Expect anywhere to 1/2” to 3” in some western valleys and more over some mountain passes. Angela, David, Shaun and some weather guy will be in for special ABC/FOX Montana “Oscar” Newscasts tonight. Here are Sunday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 28°/14° Butte: 25°/7° Kalispell: 32°/15° Missoula: 32°/17°