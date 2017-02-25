Bozeman to Steve Daines: Protect our Safety Net

With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.
With the high demand for trendy and local beers, master brewer David Brendgard tells us why Flathead Lake Brewing Co. is different from all the other breweries in the area.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
Jackie Coffin is a journalist raised and educated in Missoula, Montana. She attended the School of Journalism at the University of Montana and received a B.A. in Journalism in May 2012.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Andrea Lutz came to ABC FOX Montana in September of 2015 to take over the position of News Director. As News Director, Andrea oversees news content and coverage for all of our Western Montana newscasts in Missoula, Kalispell, Bozeman and Butte.
Andrea Lutz came to ABC FOX Montana in September of 2015 to take over the position of News Director. As News Director, Andrea oversees news content and coverage for all of our Western Montana newscasts in Missoula, Kalispell, Bozeman and Butte.
Cassie Schirm was born and raised in Arlington, Texas. Cassie is a recent journalism graduate from the University of Arkansas where she devoted her time anchoring, reporting and producing the news for UATV.
Cassie Schirm was born and raised in Arlington, Texas. Cassie is a recent journalism graduate from the University of Arkansas where she devoted her time anchoring, reporting and producing the news for UATV.
I'm originally from Odessa, Washington a town that consisted of only 950 people. I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. During my time at WSU I was on Pullman's only nightly news cast Murrow News 8.
I'm originally from Odessa, Washington a town that consisted of only 950 people. I graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. During my time at WSU I was on Pullman's only nightly news cast Murrow News 8.
Nicole Mojarro was born and raised in Southern California. Nicole went to Biola University and received her B.A in Broadcast Journalism in 2015. She started her broadcast career at her college's radio station. Later, joined the college's TV station and found her passion for news reporting.
Nicole Mojarro was born and raised in Southern California. Nicole went to Biola University and received her B.A in Broadcast Journalism in 2015. She started her broadcast career at her college's radio station. Later, joined the college's TV station and found her passion for news reporting.
It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in Montana's own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt.
It was the shot heard 'round Montana. Many remember when the archery world-record elk was killed right in Montana's own backyard. Pictures couldn't do it justice, but now you can see it in person at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Last September, Seeley Lake resident Steve Felix shot the the bull while on a solo hunt.