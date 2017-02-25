Earlier today hundreds of Montanans gathered around Senator Steve Daines Bozeman office to protest the Senator. The name of the rally, Bozeman to Steve Daines: Protect our Safety Net.

John Meyer and more than a hundred other people gathered in front of Senator Steve Daines Bozeman office to tell the Senator to put people over profit and to protect healthcare and Montanans.

Meyer says, "Senator Daines has talked about repealing our healthcare and so many Montanans depend on that. It's important that we protect what's in place and not only protect but make it better."

Kendall Black, a student at MSU says he wants Daines to be held accountable.

Black says, "It doesn't really matter what kind of policy we can talk about today. We don't accomplish anything until Steve Daines will actually face the public and actually face the public for decisions that he has made."

Meyer who wants to be the Democratic Party’s candidate to fill Montana’s U.S. House seat says the main goal for this rally is to make healthcare affordable.

Meyer says, "So every Montana from Malta, Glasgow, Missoula, Bozeman and all over the state can afford our healthcare."

A spokesperson for Senator Steve Daines released a statement to us in response to this rally saying "Steve’s number one priority is to represent all Montanans and Montana values in the senate. He welcomes the opinions of everyone from the treasure state."