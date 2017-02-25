Kalispell Mini Maker Faire to inspire the next generation of innovators

Hands on learning for kids and families was the priority at the first Kalispell Mini Maker Faire at the Expo Building in downtown Kalispell

Tapping into people's curiosity for how things work, the Maker Faire is for "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, and projects.

Kalispell Public Schools, Flathead Valley Community College partnered with ImagineIf libraries with the goal to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Through this interactive expo, the hope is to foster interest for these types of technology jobs in the Flathead Valley.

Photo courtesy of Kalispell Mini Maker Faire