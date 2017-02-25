Kalispell Mini Maker Faire to inspire the next generation of inn - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell Mini Maker Faire to inspire the next generation of innovators

Posted: Updated:
KALISPELL -

Hands on learning for kids and families was the priority at the first Kalispell Mini Maker Faire at the Expo Building in downtown Kalispell

Tapping into people's curiosity for how things work, the Maker Faire is for "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, and projects.

Kalispell Public Schools, Flathead Valley Community College partnered with ImagineIf libraries with the goal to inspire the next generation of innovators.

Through this interactive expo, the hope is to foster interest for these types of technology jobs in the Flathead Valley.

Photo courtesy of Kalispell Mini Maker Faire

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Exclusive: 'Out of the Woods' the Madeline Connelly story

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

    It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie. 

  • Missoula doctor gifts veteran with a brand new smile

    Missoula doctor gifts veteran with a brand new smile

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:45:03 GMT

    Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.

    Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.

  • LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    LIVE Stream: Gallatin County Sheriff holds press release regarding Gianforte

    Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 
    The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault.  Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known. 

  • Hometown Proud: Bigfork

    Hometown Proud: Bigfork

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:30:34 GMT
    Beautiful Bigfork was the scene of our last May Hometown Proud and it did not disappoint: live music, kayaks, sweet treats and good food. Check out the show and tell us what you love most about Bigfork. 
    Beautiful Bigfork was the scene of our last May Hometown Proud and it did not disappoint: live music, kayaks, sweet treats and good food. Check out the show and tell us what you love most about Bigfork. 

  • Young girl's tragic death after falling into Arch Falls

    Young girl's tragic death after falling into Arch Falls

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-30 02:29:50 GMT

    A 9-year-old girl identified Monday as Juliana Currie, loses her life after slipping into the fast moving water. 

    A 9-year-old girl identified Monday as Juliana Currie, loses her life after slipping into the fast moving water. 

  • Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:58:57 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

  • Update: Blacktail Canyon Fire

    Update: Blacktail Canyon Fire

    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:45:04 GMT

    A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained. 

    A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.