6 year old dog sled racer in the Flathead Classic

Age doesn't matter when you love to dog sled race. ABCFOX went to the Flathead Classic, a dog racing tournament and spoke with mushers of all ages and experience level.

First time musher Margie Leopold came for this event from Canada and tells us her dogs inspire her to race, "They're bred to run and they love it, put them in harnesses, it's wonderful to watch them run out on the trail and they just love it and they're just happy."

Then we ran into six year old Harleigh Dutton from Idaho whose love for dog sled racing comes from her mother, "My mom used to live up in Alaska and she used to practice dog sled racing, but she never raced, so she wanted to let me have a chance to dog sled race."

Dutton explains to us that she loves to win and racing through the woods is fun because you get to be immersed in nature.

She tells us, she trains when she has free time, which is whenever she's not in school.

The top five contestants at the Flathead Classic have the chance to split 250,000 between them all.