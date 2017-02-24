Name of victim involved in fatal car accident has been released

Last night a fatal crash took the life of a 19 year old student at MSU. The rollover accident that happened last night on I-90 westbound of Bozeman took the life of Amanda Gaskill.

MSU students say it's always tragic when a member of the student body passes away.

Student says, "Especially as a student body being a part of it, seeing one of our own being not here with us anymore."

Student says, "You know it's absolutely tragic to hear. I didn't know her personally but like I said, if you go around campus I'm sure a good percentage of people you ask will know her personally because of how close knit this community is."

Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne who responded to the call last night says last night was a sad one.

"This young woman just died too young and it's a very tragic situation for us to have to respond to," says the Fire Chief.

However, he says this is just another day responding to the interstate.

Chief Maltaverne says, "Statistically when you crash on the interstate at high speeds and in the winter time, you know that's when we see the highest incident of fatality accidents."

The fire chief wants people to make sure they are being cautious on the interstate, especially during winter time.