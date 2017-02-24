Bugs on the menu for MSU's 29th Bug Buffet

Friday’s lunch menu at Montana State University included creepy crawlers like crickets and worms.

Many Students weren't bugged out about eating the dishes, but those munching down on these dishes had mixed reactions to the tastes.

One taster said, "When you're looking at it in the food it looks gross you don’t want to put your mouth, but it tasted delicious the cooks really know what they're doing."

Another said, "I enjoy the crickets they were crunching it’s kind of like nuts.”

One MSU student who was nervous to try it said he was scared but after tasting it he said, “It was very crunchy, but you can't really taste the crickets, because it tastes like a quesadilla.”

One bug enthusiast tells me he loves getting to eat the bugs.

“I like all them but one of my favorites from all of them is a scorpion,” said Sam Green.

His mother even took him out of school to taste test.

"He has everything to do with bugs and nature and creepy crawly so I thought it would be really cool, but it's a source of protein and it kind of blew his mind," said Liz Green.

Some of the chefs even had a surprise coming to work today.

"I had no idea you working with bugs today, I making a cricket quesadilla with flower for tortilla with cheddar tease and crickets a lot of people are just confused on how to prepare crickets when they've never eating crickets before,” said Ryan Feidt, MSU Catering Chief.

Some of the other dishes included Red Pepper Cricket Tomato Soup with Cricket Croutons, Orzo Cricket Salad, White Chocolate Chip Wax Worm Cookie and Cricket Banana Bread.

Florence Dunkel, a MSU Professor, planned MSU's first edible insect event almost 30 years ago and keeps it going every year.

"I want them to learn that insects are something that can reduce our footprint our footprint for food and agriculture and they're delicious," said Florence Dunkel, MSU Professor.

Dunkel said the event focuses on food and agriculture's environmental footprint.

As an example, she noted that a kilogram of crickets can be raised with no water if the insects are fed otherwise unsellable vegetables. Producing a kilogram of feedlot beef, by comparison, requires 2,600 liters of water.

An interesting fact, there are more than 2,000 species of edible insects in the world, and 85 of them can be found in the United States.