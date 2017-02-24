Bugs on the menu for MSU's 29th Bug Buffet

A fire that started before the Memorial Day Weekend has now been announced to be 100% contained.
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
An eight year old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. According to the Bozeman Chronicle, the girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing.
