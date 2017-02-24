Craigs Mart brings new business model to Missoula

From online to at your service, many of us have experienced a Craigslist deal gone bad.

A new business called "Craigs Mart" is out to change that.

ABC FOX Montana found out what this retail store has to offer.

Dozens of items are on display at the Craigs Mart location in Missoula, where people are already selling used and new stuff.

Clients say it's not only more convenient, but also safer than the typical online transaction.

The business model was an idea inspired by a fly fishing trip this past summer.

Co-owner, Craig Ekergen, calls this “peer to peer, without the fear.”

A seller has the opportunity to bring their item and display it at Craigs Mart without the inconvenience of online classifieds.

Ekergen says it's not a thrift store, nor is it a pawn shop. It’s a physical retail store that allows buyer and seller to connect.

Craigs Mart takes things of value, items that are usually over $100.

As of the beginning of this week, Craigs Mart can now even sell your car.

"We think this is going to be exciting for people looking to sell used vehicles and ATV'S," said Ekergen.

Clients whom have already used Craigs Mart are enthused by this business model.

Craigs Mart charges 10% up front to display items for 45 days, and when items are sold, 100% of proceeds go back to the seller.

General Manager, Aaron Olson, says it's an efficient way to sell and buy.

"It's peer to peer transactions, where you don't have to meet someone at their house or in a parking lot. It enables people who haven't sold something before."

This is the first Craigs Mart location but they have big plan for the future.