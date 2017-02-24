Bobcats add Joshua Taufalele as offensive line coach

Joshua Taufalele, a former graduate assistant at the University of Washington, has joined the Montana State football program as offensive line coach, Jeff Choate said Friday.

The offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Foothill College (California) in 2016, Taufalele spent the 2014 and ’15 seasons as the offensive line graduate assistant on the same Washington Huskies staff as Choate. Previously he coached at Foothill from 2010-13.

“Joshua was our offensive line graduate assistant at Washington in 2014 and 2015,” Choate said, “and it was clear to me from day one that he was already ready to go. Even as a graduate assistant he was one of our most effective recruiters, he helped us on a number of guys because he has strong ties in northern California and in the Polynesian community.”

Taufalele played at Foothill in 2006 and ’07, helping lead the Owls to back-to-back 10-1 campaigns while earning all-league and all-state honors as a sophomore, before transferring to New Mexico. He played for the Lobos in 2008 and ’09, starting 24 straight games and earning Academic All-Mountain west honors twice. He was named UNM’s top offensive lineman as a senior, and graduated in 2010 with a sociology degree.

“Adding Josh helps us continue to build on a talented young coaching staff with great energy,” Choate said. “He is another young coach with a strong Division I pedigree.”

Taufalele fills the offensive line spot vacated when last year’s coach, Brian Armstrong, was elevated to offensive coordinator