Construction has begun on "Glacier Town Center"

Driving down Highway 93 from Whitefish to Kalispell, a huge dirt hill and some construction looms beside the highway. Many must wonder, what is that?

Many residents remember back in 2004 when the original intent of this property was the "Glacier Town Center.”

This proposed “town center” was a 750 square foot mall but was eventually tossed out.

Now, construction is starting now that developers have the green light and Jeff Claridge from JHC Construction is overseeing it.

Claridge tells us, "We're starting a commercial development that's about twelve lots and we're going to push Rose Crossing all the way through, so it would be another east/west road way which should alleviate some traffic on West Reserve drive."

First things first though, they have to remove a 47 foot dirt hill a sight even locals are in awe of.

Flathead resident Cindy Long believes the development is positive for job growth, “It doesn't bother me that some stores come in,” she says. “It gives more opportunity for jobs and that is one of the main issues in this valley is there are a lot of low paying jobs, or there isn't enough jobs."

The once-mall concept has changed, Claridge says residential spaces, a new school and big box stores will move in.

As for all that traffic to come? Claridge says there’s a new traffic light for that.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year, with Ford Automotive and a mortgage office front moving in.