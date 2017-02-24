Frenchtown High locked down as deputies seek out armed suspect - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Frenchtown High locked down as deputies seek out armed suspect

FRENCHTOWN -

Missoula County Sheriff's Department reported a lockdown Friday afternoon for Frenchtown High School.
According to Brenda Bassett, around 12:50 on Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a knife at a residence in Frenchtown.
Deputies became aware that the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival, and expressed concern that the suspect may be headed in the direction of Frenchtown High School.
Deputies asked that the school be locked down, and FHS quickly complied.
Shortly after, Bassett said the suspect, an 18-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident on the high school campus.
School resumed normal operations shortly after.

