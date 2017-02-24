Frenchtown High locked down as deputies seek out armed suspect

Missoula County Sheriff's Department reported a lockdown Friday afternoon for Frenchtown High School. According to Brenda Bassett, around 12:50 on Friday afternoon, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a knife at a residence in Frenchtown. Deputies became aware that the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival, and expressed concern that the suspect may be headed in the direction of Frenchtown High School. Deputies asked that the school be locked down, and FHS quickly complied. Shortly after, Bassett said the suspect, an 18-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident on the high school campus. School resumed normal operations shortly after.
Friday, May 26 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:30:34 GMT
Beautiful Bigfork was the scene of our last May Hometown Proud and it did not disappoint: live music, kayaks, sweet treats and good food. Check out the show and tell us what you love most about Bigfork.
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:36:02 GMT
It’s a story of survival and indomitable spirit. A Chicago woman visiting family in Montana captivated the nation for nearly a week as she was lost in the woods -- then-- miraculously-- found alive and well with her dog, Mogie.
Thursday, May 25 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-05-25 18:30:28 GMT
The nation has been intently watching the developments of an investigation involving one of Montana's congressional candidate Greg Gianforte. On Wednesday evening, a Guardian reporter alleged that Gianforte physically assaulted him. Last night the candidate was cited for misdemeanor assault. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin will be holding another press conference today on the matter. A time is not yet known.
