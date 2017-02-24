Wyoming man agrees to plead guilty in Montana double murder

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Wyoming man has agreed to plead guilty to a double-murder on Montana's Crow Reservation under a plea deal with federal prosecutors.



Prosecutors will seek consecutive sentences of life in prison for 19-year-old Jesus Deniz Mendoza on two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes.



Mendoza, of Worland, also agreed to plead guilty to assault with intent to commit murder, three counts of using a firearm in a violent crime and assault with a dangerous weapon.



A March 7 change of plea hearing is scheduled.



Mendoza was originally charged with two counts of first degree murder and other crimes in the July 2015 shooting deaths of Jason and Tana Shane.



The Shanes were attempting to help Mendoza on a roadside near Pryor when he shot them. Their daughter was wounded.

