Doctors who assist in suicides could be charged, under bill

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana lawmakers are debating if doctors should face homicide charges for helping a terminally ill patient die.



A 2009 state Supreme Court decision protects doctors from prosecution. Ever since, opponents of assisted suicide have sought help from the Legislature to ban the practice.



The House Judiciary Committee heard the latest attempt on Friday.



Supporters of the bill argue that doctors should be agents of preserving life and should not help fulfill the wishes of those wanting to die. They say allowing doctors to aid in death would send mixed signals in a state combating one of the country's highest rates of suicides.



Opponents argue the bill would prolong the pain of those looking to end their lives because of terminal ailments.

