2017 Honors Symposium continues with “Managing the Integrity of the Wild”

Flathead Valley Community College's 2017 Honors Symposium lecture series continues March 2 with a presentation about managing wildlife and habitat by Jim Williams, Region 1 supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Free and open to the public, “Managing the Integrity of the Wild” will begin at 7 p.m. in the large community room in the Arts and Technology Building.

The theme of this year’s Honors Symposium is “The Way Forward: Why Change is Inevitable.” Williams’ lecture is the second in a series of six presentations developed to explore the opportunities and challenges resulting from changes occurring on the social and ecological landscapes.

During his 24-year career with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Williams has managed big game populations, initiated wildlife habitat acquisitions, worked cooperatively with private landowners, supervised staff and managed various wildlife research projects. Williams holds a master’s degree in science from Montana State University and is a Certified Wildlife Biologist.

Additional lectures in this year’s Honors Symposium are:

March 9: “Intersections: The Tale of Cultural Fusion at St. Hilda’s School for Girls, Wuchang, China” presented by Dr. Judith Liu, Ph.D., Professor of Sociology at the University of San Diego.

March 14: “The Past, Present and Future of Flathead Lake – and Lakes Beyond” presented by Dr. Jim Elser, Ph.D., Bierman Professor of Ecology at the University of Montana and Director of the Flathead Lake Biological Station.

March 16: “Bacteria, Their Viruses, and How They Taught Us to Perform Genome Surgery” presented by Dr. Blake Weidenheft, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Montana State University.

March 23: “Predicting Outbreaks and the Myth of Sisyphus” presented by Dr. Marshall Bloom, M.D., Associate Director of the Division of Intramural Research at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories.

The 2017 Honors Symposium is funded in part by the Kalispell branch of the American Association of University Women, FVCC Alumni and Friends and the Theodore Chase Endowment Fund.