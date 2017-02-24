Montana Senate endorses conducting special election by mail

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has endorsed a bill to allow counties to conduct this year's expected election for U.S. House by mail.

The Senate voted 35-15 Friday for the measure. It must pass a final vote before it is transmitted to the state House.

If U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke is confirmed as President Donald Trump's Interior secretary, Gov. Steve Bullock will call a special election for a replacement to serve the rest of Zinke's congressional term.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, says county clerks from across the state requested the option of holding a mail-only election. He estimates it would save the counties $500,000 or more.

Opponents of the measure said there are concerns of voter fraud. Montana Republican Party Chairman Jeff Essmann says a mail-in ballot also would give Democrats an advantage.

