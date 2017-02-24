Standoff ends peacefully after gunshot in Billings

A standoff with Billings Police ends peacefully after the suspect fires a shot at officers.

Lt. Shawn Mayo says officers responded to a residential alarm call around 10 o'clock Thursday night.

Lt. Mayo says the resident was a 73-year-old man with dementia who did not realize it was police at the door.

He attempted to fire a shot at the officers, but the round hit his home.

After contacting a relative, police were eventually able to reach a peaceful resolution with the resident. The man was taken in for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident.