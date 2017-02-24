BSDFF premieres story of Disney-obsessed veteran

Missoula’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival plays host to a unique world premiere, with ties to Montana’s veteran population.

On Saturday night, the documentary “Keep Moving Forward” will be shown for the first time, featuring Guy Spagnoli, a 67-year old Chicago resident, who returned to college on the GI Bill and received his degree in cinematography.

Generally a story like this is inspiring enough, but as Spagnoli made his way through college, he picked up attention for another fascinating character trait.

”I just thought, 'I've got to meet this guy, he's so earnest and just a genuine person who has a story to tell,’” said Producer Emily Strong. “So when I met up with him for the first time in real life, he was exactly that. A little eccentric, in a good way, but just extremely authentic."

When Strong first learned about Spagnoli, through her Director Brent Bandemer, it was his fascination with all things Disney that caught her eye initially.

Spagnoli’s obsession with Disney was directly tied to his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his days in Vietnam; in fact, his very reason for going back to school was to fulfill his dream of becoming more like Walt Disney himself.

But it didn’t take long, Strong said, for Spagnoli to change the story she was telling through her documentary.

"I thought Disney was his therapy in some ways, but it just turned into a stronger holistic view of what was going on and his will to find through all of his turmoil from his condition,” said Strong.

Spagnoli’s goal all along, she said, was to send a message to other veterans suffering from PTSD, and his message was this: if you need help, find a way to go get help.

Strong said it was even more impactful to meet Spagnoli’s entire family throughout the process, which speaks its own volumes in her mind: the divorce rate for veterans with PTSD has historically always been very high, Strong said.

The journey in bringing “Keep Moving Forward” to Missoula was a unique experience in itself; Strong said she only learned a week prior that Montana holds 10% of the country’s veteran population.

"It just felt organic and authentic,” Strong said with a smile. “Like, okay, we were meant to premiere here. It was a surprise."

She called the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival a “real filmmaker supportive festival,” and said she’s enjoyed exploring the area surrounding Missoula for the first time.

Showtimes for the film will be held on Saturday at 8:00pm from the Roxy Theater, and Sunday afternoon at 2:45 from the Children’s Missoula Theater.

For screening tickets, you can visit http://www.bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/films-2017-peak/keep_moving_forward/c/18

But equally important, Strong said, is the after-party on Sunday, from the Veteran’s of Foreign War Post 209 in Downtown Missoula, in which Strong invites all of Missoula’s veteran community to join local filmmakers in celebration together.

For party event tickets, you can visit https://keepmovingforwardparty.eventbrite.com