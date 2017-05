Finally Friday and our mix of sun, clouds and light snow should continue into the weekend. Roads in town will be frosty in the morning. The higher mountain passes will remain icy with some accumulating snow. Looks like this trend will continue into next week. Here are Friday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 28°/14° Butte: 24°/1° Kalispell: 33°/14° Missoula: 32°/12°