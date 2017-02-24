ABC FOX Montana Sit-Down: Sen. Daines hears protesters 'loud and clear'

We are hearing from Senator Steve Daines, himself, as protests continue to pop up over what some are calling his limited effort to listen to constituents.

Earlier this month, people began chanting, "you work for us," after Senator Daines refused to answer their questions at the airport.

And the rally cries didn't stop there.

Twice in Helena this week, protesters gathered at the state capitol in an effort to have their voices heard.

While some accuse the senator of not listening to their needs, others are protesting his votes in support of President Trump's cabinet nomination picks.

In a sit-down interview with ABC FOX Montana on Thursday, Daines says that he's hearing the voices of the protesters, "loud and clear."

"We hand out cards to them. We say, 'Here. You can join the next tele townhall meeting. We've heard their voice. It's not a mystery what they stand for. But they're liberal activities that are out of step with mainstream Montana."

Daines goes on to say after talking with Montanans from Eureka to Ekalaka, the majority of people to whom he's spoken say they do want the Keystone Pipeline to be built and they do support good-paying jobs produced by the coal industry, issues that are not supported by what he calls the 'liberal activists.'

Daines did hold a tele townhall last Thursday.

He says that 25,000 people were on that call.

On the front page of the senator's website, you can take a survey about what issues are the most important to you.