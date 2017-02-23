Montanans react to the withdraw of protections for transgender students

They say they were not pleased with the announcement, and they say they see it as an attack that will endanger transgender children. Lu LoCoco a member of the queer straight alliance identifies as nonbinary.

"If you're going to attack the LGBT plus Community, you should probably start with the adults not children."

LoCoco says, "I am aporagender agender fluid, I just started taking testosterone three weeks ago, or not three weeks ago four weeks ago."

Last night the Trump Administration withdrew protections for transgender students using preferred bathrooms in public schools. Lu says they don't understand why the Trump Administration would attack children.

LoCoco says, "I Just don't understand why somebody could be so violent towards somebody like and this isn't even in a passive matter this is like directly aggressive against children."

Sean Spicer the White House Press Secretary says this is a states' rights issue and the decision will no longer be in the federal governments hands. Senator Steve Daines agrees with the statement saying, "the heavy handed demand on our Montana Public Schools has finally been reversed."

According to the New York Times... Betsy DeVos Secretary of Education initially resisted signing off on the order and told president trump that she was uncomfortable with it.

DeVos says, "Made clear from the moment I've been in this job that it's our job to protect students and do that to the fullest extent that we can."

Lu wants to tell children who could be affected by this, to just keep fighting.

Lu says, "If somebody wants to know what your genitals are in a bathroom that is them violating your privacy, not the other way around."

Lu also says that it is already hard enough to find a gender neutral bathroom.