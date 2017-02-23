UPDATE: MSU student dies in Bozeman crash

BOZEMAN- Police in Bozeman say a 19 year old Montana State University student died Thursday night in a crash on interstate 90.

Amanda Gaskill of Broadus, was killed.

The crash it happened at mile post 305 near Bozeman.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the vehicle rolled and Gaskill died even before help arrived on scene.

