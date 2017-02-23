Fatal crash on I-90 West of Bozeman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: MSU student dies in Bozeman crash

BOZEMAN -

 BOZEMAN- Police in Bozeman say a 19 year old Montana State University student died Thursday night in a crash on interstate 90.

Amanda Gaskill of Broadus, was killed. 

The crash it happened at mile post 305 near Bozeman. 

The Montana Highway Patrol says the vehicle rolled and Gaskill died even before help arrived on scene. 

A woman was killed following a crash on I-90 outside Bozeman Thursday night.

The crash happened on westbound I-90 near mile marker 305, west of Bozeman. Details are limited, but Montana Highway Patrol ways it was a single vehicle rollover.

A stretch of I-90 was closed down to a single-lane of traffic with reduced speeds following the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released the woman's name. Law enforcement says she was 19 years old.

We’ll keep you informed as more details come available.

