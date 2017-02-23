Montana leaders utilize technology with Facebook Live Town Hall - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana leaders utilize technology with Facebook Live Town Hall Meetings

HELENA -

Like the fireside chats pioneered by president Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1944, today's congressional leaders are turning to technology to reach their constituents.

Montanan politicians are turning to Facebook for live town hall meetings to reach the Montanans across the state.

This technology is forcing change.

According to Montana Politicians, if you are a politician and aren’t using social media to reach those you represent then you are missing out on the opportunity to hear what many have to say.

In a Facebook live video from Senator Jon Tester he said, “We’ve gotten a lot of input and questions from across the state of Montana. It really is a great opportunity for me to reach out across the state of Montana and talk about issues they’re concerned about."

Senator Jon Tester and Steve Daines have both held town hall meetings with thousands of Montanans; they are doing so through the use of modern technology.

Kelly McCarthy is running for a Montana’s state legislature seat he seed this new trend and is jumping aboard.

"It's tough to be everywhere at once when we're out on the road we like to have sit down conversations over a cup of coffee and stuff like that, but Montana is a big state and so this is a way that you can actually reach people on a personal level that you may not be able to get to you in a day or week time," said McCarthy.

And these new Facebook live town halls aren't just popping up in Montana they are all across the US.

Maccarthy believes it works, because people feel comfort at their computers.

"It allows them the convenience of meeting you and they don't have to leave their home we do have a lot of people in rural areas that we really want to engage with and listen to you and find out what's on their mind this is how people are connecting now."

"for me there's no better way to find out what we need to do to help the people of Montana then sit down and talk to them this is a way to get 9000 of our friends in a room at the same time.

Mccarthy says he hopes this Facebook live town hall will give others a voice.

