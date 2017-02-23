Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Whitefish's Travis Catina

On a Tuesday afternoon at Whitefish middle school, Travis Catina is helping teach new wrestlers some moves…



“Whitefish has never had a huge wrestling program, so anything we can do to give back to try and grow the program, especially for our coach, who does so much for us, will definitely be willing to do.” says Catina



And the kids have themselves a good teacher. Two weeks ago Catina finished second in the state wrestling tournament, so he knows a thing or two about dominating on the mat.



“You lose to a four-time state champion, its like, ‘ok, you take him down in the first period, then he comes off and I’m like I’m just so proud of you for going for it. He wasn’t like I’m just going to sit back and let him do it, or i don’t know if I can make it there, so that was a very very proud moment” says Whitefish High School Wrestling Coach Ryan Boyle.



Catina also captained the Bulldogs to their first state football title since 1979. He has a 4.0 GPA, and is the senior class president, and is obviously tough as nails… all of which helped him reach his ultimate goal… admission to the United States military academy at West Point.



“I saw it in a magazine in third and fourth grade, and I was like “Bam”, that has a 9% acceptance rate, that looks really hard, and that’s what I want to do.” Catina says.



And for Travis, he had two people right under his roof encouraging him the whole way. Catina’s father is retired special forces, and his mother is a full colonel. And he is happy the application process is over.



“So it’s really like applying to six colleges just to apply to get into one. But the cool thing is that is applies to all the academies, so Army was my first, and then Navy. I got into both, but I’m a land guy, so definitely going to go to Army” says Catina.



He even got a special call while in school to deliver the good news about getting in…



Jon Tester, one of our senators, called me. I got pulled from class. He called me, and that was the first time I heard it. There were people around, so I figured something was up. I tried not to get too emotional in front of them, but it’s just an overwhelming feeling of excitement.” Catina says.



For Coach Boyle, he understands how much work Travis has put into making this dream now a reality.



“I think he told me up in his room he was going to West Point, when he was in 8th grade he told me that. He is just one of those, he has these goals, he just sets these goals and he works and he just chips away and chips away, and it’s great to see.” says Boyle.



“I think, I don’t know, serving is not for everyone, but everyone should have an appreciate for people that serve, and coming from a military family, it means more than the average person.” Catina says.