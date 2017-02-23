Suspects in alleged sex assault removed from Anaconda basketball team

Following accusations that a few members of the Anaconda's boy's basketball team sexually assault someone, ABC FOX Montana has been told the accused players were removed from the team.

Hamilton Police are investigating the alleged assault, said to have happened last Friday night during a trip to the Western Boys Class A Tournament.

Reports of the incident came into the Ravalli County Dispatch Center February 17 and the caller met with police. At this time, law enforcement is not releasing any names of suspects or the identity of the caller.

The news of the alleged crime has shocked and saddened parents whom we spoke with. In response to the reported assault, Superintendent Gerry Nolan said that the school district will increase adult supervision of the students on school trips.

"Certainly supervision has to be improve, there's no question about that. Maybe a question whether we take, if you have a boys team just have boys on the trip and girls team, just girls go on the trip," he said.

No charges have been filed and Nolan declined to comment on what would happen to the accused if charges are filed.

So far School admin and police are being tight lipped with details as this alleged crime involves minors.

With regards to sex crimes, Hamilton law enforcement says the general procedure is to conduct interviews with the victim, witnesses and suspect(s). In some cases a medical examine is done.

Law enforcement will also search the location of the alleged assault and college social media posts, texts and phone logs. That information is sent to the crime lab.

As for the team: they will continue to play out their season with a few less players.