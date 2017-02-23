Dollars & Sense: protecting your kids online

Do you know where your kids are? Not which room of the house they are in, but where they are online? Is it a safe place? Anything from laptops to gaming consoles can get your kids online.

BBB's Dan Buchta gave us some tips on how to protect your children.

"My wife and I have gotten into a bit of a bad habit," He said. "We go out for dinner and while we are waiting for our food, the kids ask us to borrow our phones so they can play games. Without question, we hand them over in exchange for some uninterrupted adult conversation time."

He soon realized that they might be gaining access to spaces where there are dangers.

"I worry about online predators, identity thieves, and losing money to apps that appear to be free," Buchta said.

So what can be done?

Buchta suggests parental controls as a start. They can sometimes be tricky even for tech savvy parents so look up instructions. Buchta just googled "how to set parental controls on iphone" for a simple step-by-step guide.

As for other concerns he suggests spending some time with your children online. What games do they play? Do they have social media or email accounts? It is up to each individual parent to decide if these sites are appropriate for our children’s level of development.

Do the games they play have a chat feature? Some games allow any other player online to try to engage your child in a chat. Child predators have been known to use these games to try and connect with children.

Another suggestion is to have a rule about sharing. Tell your children to ask you before they share personal information or photos online.

Read privacy policies before letting your child download an app, a game, or signing up for a social media account. There may be permissions that allow those apps and games to access other information or photos from your device.

To avoid losing money to "free" apps realize that many free to download games have features that lure children into making a purchase. With an Apple ID and password they can easily do this.

Better Business Bureau has a number of resources to help you protect your identity and money. Find more at BBB.org.