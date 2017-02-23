Montana Fishing Film Fest coming to UM - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Fishing Film Fest coming to UM

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Join anglers from across the area for an evening of homegrown fly-fishing films at the Montana Fishing Film Fest on Sunday, March 5, at the University of Montana’s Dennison Theatre.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event starts at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $12, but students with a valid Griz Card pay $10. Tickets are available in advance at Missoulian Angler, Grizzly Hackle, Blackfoot River Outfitters, as well as at the venue the day of the show.

According to the website, the film fest is created by serious Montana anglers, for serious Montana anglers. It focuses primarily on Montana films but is open to other trout-fishing films that exemplify the notion of fishing close to home, wherever that may be. To the event creators, fishing films are about having heart and having a good time, and then wanting to go out there and do it for yourself.

The teaser for the 2017 tour can be found online at https://vimeo.com/202793187.

